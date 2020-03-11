Thailand issues quarantine order for cruise crew, passengers from high-risk countries

BANGKOK (TNA) – The Marine Department issued an announcement, ordering quarantine for crew and passengers, arriving in cruise ships from countries and territories with high risks of Covid-19 infections.





The announcement was signed by Marine Department chief, Witthaya Yamuang and issued on March 9 to impose the travel restrictions on ships from South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran.

Passengers and crews, arriving in the ships from those countries would be subject to quarantine.

Moreover, maritime declaration of health must be submitted to Thai officials at the communicable disease check points at least 24 hours in advance before the entry.

The cruise ships are also required to submit the list of ten cities the ship docked before and the reports on the thermal screening of crew and passengers in the past seven days.

Violators are subject to a fine between 1,000 – 10,000 baht. (TNA)











