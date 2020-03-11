Health Minister: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Thailand controllable

BANGKOK (TNA) Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured that the epidemic of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand has not reached its third stage of mass transmission and that the issue has not shaken the government’s stability.





Mr Anutin said that the government was trying to solve the shortages of medical masks for medical personnel and the problem was being relieved.

Health inspectors-general were supervising the distribution of masks to medical personnel and the Commerce Ministry was responsible for regulating the sales of medical masks, he said.

“All parties will have to cooperate more with one another. The situation has not been severe. The overall situation remains good in Thailand. The possibility of the epidemic growing to its third stage is merely expectations. I insist that the government is still able to control the situation regarding to the numbers of infected people and those who recovered,” Mr Anutin said.

In response to the Democrat Party’s call for withdrawal from the coalition government following a medical mask scandal, Mr Anutin said the Democrat Party had not reached its resolution to that effect and his Bhumjaithai Party would continue to work at its best. He did not think COVID-19 would affect the stability of the government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon declined to comment on the allegation that a close aide of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow took part in hoarding up medical masks. (TNA)











