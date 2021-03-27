Thailand issues list of African countries excluded from reduced 10-day quarantine

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued a list of 10 countries exempted from the new 10-day quarantine measure for foreign arrivals.



DDC Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said travelers from African countries where a highly infectious Covid-19 variant is prevalent would still have to undergo the full quarantine in Thailand.







He said travellers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, DR Congo, and Ghana will have to spend the full 14 days in Thai quarantine.













