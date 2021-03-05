Thailand issues guidelines for international transit/transfer passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a series of guidelines for international flights carrying “transit/transfer” passengers allowed to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Each passenger should possess a complete set of relevant documents- a fit-to-fly health certificate, medical certificate and travel health insurance. Aircraft crew making a “technical” landing should also follow the above conditions.







Passengers must not venture out of the specified area and should proceed through a so-called “sealed route” and physical distancing must be followed in waiting areas for transit/transfer operations.

The time period of each transit/transfer operation must not exceed 12 hours and airlines must submit transit/transfer flight plans with CAAT and the Airside Operations Control Centre no later than 24 hours before the flight. (NNT)











