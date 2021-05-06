Thailand invites recovered and healthy patients to donate plasma to cultivate antibodies

The National Blood Center of the Thai Red Cross Society invited the male COVID-19 cases who fully recovered and are healthy to donate plasma which supports COVID-19 treatment and reduces the degrees of illness.

Assoc Prof Dr Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, director of the National Blood Center, said plasma from the COVID-19 cases who recovered contained antibodies to the virus and could be used to help newly infected people who would be protected from severe illness because the virus could be stopped before seriously damaging lung cells.







The center already ran out of plasma which had been used to help about 240 COVID-19 patients.

The director said that data from past plasma donations showed that male donors had more antibodies to COVID-19 than female donors and antibodies lasted in the bodies of male donors longer than those in female donors.







Besides, men’s veins appear clearer that women’s on the anterior surface of their elbows. Men’s hematocrit is higher than women’s and plasma from male donors reduces complication risks in recipients better than that from female donors, Assoc Prof Dr Dootchai said. (TNA)









