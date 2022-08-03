Thailand introduces innovative Ischemic stroke treatment

The Neurological Institute of Thailand has introduced innovative treatment for Ischemic stroke patients who do not receive anticoagulant within three hours and a half or four hours, said Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services.

According to the director-general, such patients will not need a brain surgery because the innovative treatment would suck blood clots out. Patients will not suffer a large cut and will recover fast.







The new treatment method uses catheterization from patients’ thigh or wrist. The method used to cost 200,000 baht per patient but it is free of charge now thanks to support from the 2022 national budget for the national health security system.







Dr Thanin Wechapinan, director of the Neurological Institute of Thailand, said the treatment innovation was already applied to 120-130 patients and it would transfer the knowledge to large hospitals nationwide. (TNA)

































