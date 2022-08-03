Bangkok Land signs deal to expand MRT ‘Pink Line’

Bangkok Land Co and Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) have inked a 4 billion baht contract for the MRT Pink Line Extension to Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

NBM is a subsidiary of the BSR JV Consortium, a joint venture comprising Bangkok Mass Transit System Group Holdings, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and the independent power generator Ratch Group.







Bangkok Land Chairman Peter Kanjanapas said the project would provide a convenient mode of transportation for more than 300,000 residents and workers in Muang Thong Thani, as well as visitors and participants attending events held annually at its exhibition halls.

In addition to reducing traffic congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road, he said the monorail would allow local companies a chance to grow their business by 10-20%.





According to Peter, the extension would be 3 km long, with two stations located at Muang Thong Thani and Muang Thong Thani Lake. He also disclosed that Bangkok Land would invest an additional 1.2 billion baht in constructing a skywalk at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center.

Kavin Kanjanapas, executive director of NBM, meanwhile said the main Pink Line will be operational by 2023. (NNT)

































