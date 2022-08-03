Prosecutors charge 6 people in Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ death case

Public prosecutors pressed charges on six people in relation to the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong in February.

Prosecutors brought the six people to the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. They were Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat and Peem “M” Thammatheerasri who gave advice to the first five suspects who were Tangmo’s speedboat companions on the death case.







The charges were recklessness causing death, false statement, evidence destruction, psychoactive substance abuse for alprazolam found in suspects’ blood samples and the violation of the Navigation Act.

Pornsak Wipas-apanont, the lawyer of Sand, said the suspects would apply for bail which the court set at 120,000 baht related to the charge of recklessness causing death.





The lawyer also said that his client would file defamation lawsuits against some people including those who alleged that Tangmo was murdered on the speedboat.

Tangmo reportedly fell off the speedboat of Mr Tanupat in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province at the night of Feb 24. (TNA)































