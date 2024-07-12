Thailand intensifies efforts to tackle drug problems nationwide

The government is intensifying its efforts to tackle drug problems nationwide, with a strong emphasis on inter-agency cooperation. The commitment was highlighted by the recent seizure of a massive 90-metric-ton shipment of toluene, a drug precursor valued at over 10 billion baht.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing drug issues and called for cooperation among all relevant agencies. The premier recently announced the investigation results and the significant seizure of the toluene shipment at Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha District of Chonburi Province.

The Prime Minister received a detailed report on the investigation and observed the initial testing of the chemical, confirming its use as a precursor in drug production. The seized toluene could potentially produce 4,500 kilograms of ice, 270 million methamphetamine pills, and 4,500 kilograms of cocaine.







Prime Minister Srettha praised the collaboration between the Customs Department, the Department of Industrial Works, the Royal Thai Police, and the Office of Narcotic Control Board. The operation was initiated based on a tip-off about an unauthorized import of 90 tons of toluene from Busan, South Korea, destined for Myanmar via Laem Chabang Port.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring the welfare of officers involved in drug suppression operations and reiterated the need for their readiness to counteract any threats. He emphasized that maintaining their well-being is crucial for the success of these operations. (NNT)





































