Thailand prepares for potential flooding in lower Chao Phraya River basin

Thailand is stepping up efforts to prepare for potential flooding in the lower Chao Phraya River basin, anticipating the impacts of La Niña. The Deputy Prime Minister is leading the initiative to bolster flood defenses and emergency response plans.

During a visit to Ayutthaya Province, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and key officials reviewed flood defense measures and emergency response plans.







The visit included inspections of flood barriers along the Chao Phraya River at Wat Chaiwatthanaram and a review of emergency preparedness plans at Bang Pa-In Industrial Estate. In the afternoon, Phumtham inaugurated a workshop aimed at strengthening community networks and rehearsing emergency response plans under the 2024 Rainy Season Preparedness Measures at the Thai Arts and Crafts Institute in Bang Sai District.

DPM Phumtham emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the National Water Resources Office (ONWR) and related agencies to mitigate flood impacts and ensure a unified approach to water management. The government has outlined ten key measures for the rainy season, focusing on personnel readiness, equipment deployment, and inter-agency cooperation to monitor, manage, and respond to water-related emergencies.









Officials also discussed long-term strategies, including continuous monitoring and improving water management infrastructure to enhance resilience against future floods. The goal is to minimize the adverse effects on communities and ensure timely assistance to affected populations.

This initiative highlights the critical role of community involvement and accurate, timely information dissemination to prepare effectively for potential flooding. The workshop included participation from over 200 representatives from various government agencies, academia, industrial sectors, and community networks, reflecting a comprehensive approach to disaster preparedness. (NNT)





































