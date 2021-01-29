Thailand intensifies efforts to reduce field burning and smog in Chiang Mai and northern region

Bangkok – The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister ordered subordinates to cope with field burning and promote alternatives to replace it in order to reduce hazardous smog.





In response to the order from Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, the Department of Agricultural Extension is campaigning against field burning and demonstrating environment-friendly ways to handle farm waste.

The department advised farmers to plow farmland to cover agricultural waste by using machines that it is supplying.







Besides, the department has set up anti-field burning networks of farmers in 10 provinces of the upper North where farmland is normally burned. They are in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Tak and Uttaradit provinces. (TNA)













