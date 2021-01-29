Thailand gives green light for hemp growing

BANGKOK – Farmers, government and private organizations and general people can seek permission to grow hemp for various purposes from Jan 29 onwards, according to the Food and Drug Administration.







FDA deputy secretary-general Supatra Boonserm said the green light resulted from a new ministerial regulation that would take effect on Jan 29 and allow the acquisition, production, sales and possession of hemp.

All parties could seek permission to grow hemp for commercial, medical, educational, personal, traditional and cultural purposes. Parts of hemp could be processed to make medicine, food, herbal products, cosmetics and dietary supplements, Ms Supatra said.





The new ministerial regulation also allows hemp export. Besides, people can import hemp seeds within five years after the regulation takes effect.

Requests to grow hemp can be filed with the FDA in Bangkok and provincial health offices in other provinces. Applications to import hemp seeds must be sent to the FDA only.

The deputy secretary-general said FDA would organize an online training session on laws and regulations concerning hemp and related health products via its Facebook page on Feb 2. Interested parties can also inquire about the issue at tel. 0-2590-7771-3. (TNA)













