Thailand institutes developing three types of vaccines in human trials process

The National Research Council of Thailand and National Vaccine Institute have revealed that more than 20 COVID-19 vaccines are being researched and developed in Thailand, while three candidates are undergoing human trials.







ChulaCov19, an mRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University, is in the first phase of human trials on 72 volunteers. Two doses of the vaccine were given at an interval of 21 days.

The second one is HXP-GPOVac, an inactivated virus vaccine, jointly developed by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. It is in the second phase of human trials in 460 volunteers. Two doses of the vaccine were injected at an interval of 28 days.







The third vaccine is Covigen, a DNA vaccine developed by Bionet Asia and Technovalia, which has started its first phase of human trials in 150 volunteers. Two doses of the vaccine were injected at an interval of 28 days. (NNT)



















