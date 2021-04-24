Thailand increases number of intensive care beds as rate of infection soars

The Public Health Ministry is increasing the number of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients as the rate of infection soars, with ICU units filling up.







Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that Bangkok had 262 beds in intensive care units, and 69 of them were unoccupied. If Covid infections continued to rise by 1,500 a day, all ICU beds in Bangkok would be occupied in 6-8 days.



He said the one-week bed reserve is considered to be insufficient. The Public Health Ministry was trying its best to increase the number of ICU beds, adding that 1,423 Covid-19 cases were waiting for hospital beds. (NNT)





















