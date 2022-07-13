Thailand improves efficiency on road construction projects

Three state departments have signed an agreement to integrate road construction projects under a single management system in order to improve construction speed and efficiency.

The Department of Highways (DH), Department of Rural Roads (DRR), and Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) under the Ministry of Transport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on 19 road projects, beginning with five construction projects totaling 233.7 billion baht. Funding for these projects will be raised through the Thailand Future Fund, while models for generating income through commercial space leasing will be adopted from abroad.







The first project under their cooperation will be a 30-kilometer motorway construction project from Muang Mai to Kathu in Phuket province. The project was initially studied and designed by the DH to develop a motorway between Muang Mai and Koh Kaeo. Under the new plan, Exat will take over the project with plans to extend the highway to reach Kathu and Patong. The project is expected to cost around 30.4 billion baht.





Another project under the new system is the Highway No 305 project (Pathum Thani-Rangsit-Ongkharak), which was initiated by the DH. Exat will also take over the project, with plans to merge the highway with the Udon Ratthaya-Pathum Thani expressway network.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the new management system formed by these departments will reduce overlapping work and improve the speed and efficiency of construction projects. (NNT)

































