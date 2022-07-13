PEA to replace Pattaya transformer following Bangkok fire

The Provincial Electricity Authority tidied up power and communications wires and will remove a transformer in East Pattaya as part of its citywide inspection.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his deputies observed July 12 as PEA workers and officers from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission joined utility crews to remove dead wires and tied up active ones on Sukhumvit 15 at Soi Nong Yai. The work proceeded over 500 meters to Soi Nong Ket Yai.







Poramet said the maintenance was part of the PEA’s inspection of wires and transformers after a transformer exploded in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong District in late June, sparking a fire that killed two people and destroyed six shophouses.

On July 19, the PEA will replace a transformer in the area.



































