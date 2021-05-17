Thailand imposes ‘bubble and seal’ measures in prisons after surge of new cases

After officials conducted proactive testing in correctional facilities across Thailand, there have been 10,748 reported COVID-19 cases in eight prisons, according to the Department of Corrections.

Proactive testing was conducted in correctional facilities from May 13 to 17, 2021.







Officials are conducting mass testing in correctional facilities in high-risk areas nationwide. It is in line with the ‘bubble and seal’ measures imposed by the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Security Office (NHSO).























