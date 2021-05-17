Thailand implements social distancing for school admission exams

The education minister orders admission examinations at secondary schools to happen in the morning only and students and parents are prohibited from gathering both inside and outside schools.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said that she laid down the policy for the examinations for the admission of students at the levels of first and fourth years at secondary schools for the sake of safety for students, parents and teachers. The examination dates were set for May 22 for first-year students and May 23 for fourth-year students of secondary education.







Only one parent is allowed to send and pick up a student. At small schools, parents cannot wait for their children at school.

At bigger schools, parents can wait in specific areas but must have their health conditions checked and observe social distancing, staying at least 1.5 meters away from others.







Examination hours are set from 9am until noon. Parents and students are prohibited from gathering inside and outside schools. They must also comply with disease control measures set by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and provincial authorities. (TNA)























