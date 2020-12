The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) ordered 437 schools and 292 nurseries under its administration to close from Dec 24 to Jan to prevent the spread of Covid-19.







BMA spokesman, Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the BMA decided to close schools to prevent the fresh round of the outbreak, which could possibly be five times worse than that in the previous round.

The BMA also ordered its officials to work from home except those who work in public service. (TNA)