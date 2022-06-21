Thailand hosting this year’s ‘Global Summit of Women’ in Bangkok June 23–25

Thailand’s high-profile 2022 Global Summit of Women, scheduled for June 23–25 in Bangkok, will welcome over 1,000 participants from more than 60 countries.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), led by Senior Vice President Nichapa Yoswee, made the announcement alongside Irene Natividad, president of the Global Summit of Women, Thailand Host Committee Chair Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul and Siripakorn Chiosamut, deputy governor for marketing communications and marketing director at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).







The summit will be Thailand’s first large-scale, in-person global convention after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It is also seen as a timely opportunity for the kingdom to present itself as a world destination for international events, having gradually relaxed incoming travel and event restrictions over the past three months.





The TCEB vice president said the summit not only mirrors national aspirations as set forth in Thailand’s 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan, but also reflects the resilience and economic contribution of the nation’s MICE industry. The organization anticipates 1,000 participants and female leaders from 60 countries attending this highly anticipated world-class convention, which is expected to generate up to 80 million baht in revenue.



TCEB noted that despite the pandemic, the MICE industry in Thailand generated over 33.2 billion baht in revenue last year, creating over 46,000 jobs. In addition to the 23 TCEB-supported international events announced for 2022, the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled for November 18-19, 2022, in Bangkok, will be a major highlight drawing international attention to the kingdom.

According to organizers, this year’s theme of ’Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality’ will also focus on driving the post-pandemic economy.

Additionally, the 2022 Global Summit of Women in Thailand is notable for its “Carbon Neutral” format. All meetings and activities at the summit will be monitored for their carbon footprint. Emissions from energy use, participants’ travel, catering and waste management will be offset with the purchase of carbon credits from the Project to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Thailand. (NNT)

































