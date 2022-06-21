Malaysian Communications Minister visits Thai Public Relations Department

Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister has reiterated his country’s strong bond with Thailand during his official visit to the kingdom.

The comments were made by Minister Yang Berhormat Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima TPR. Annuar Bin Haji Musa at the office of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) under the Public Relations Department (PRD).







During his visit, a discussion was held between the Malaysian minister and Thai PRD Director-General Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd about the role of the media during the pandemic.

Minister Musa said good relations between the two great nations have been strengthened over the years due to ongoing efforts from both sides. He added that the visit reflected long-standing bilateral cooperation, while noting that challenges over the past couple of years exacerbated by the global pandemic had highlighted the importance of communication.





The Malaysian minister also hailed Thailand’s experiences in accurately disseminating information through various media outlets. He went on to say that Malaysia was looking forward to observing Thailand’s progress in digital broadcasting and the progress that has been made in this area. The Malaysian minister further stated that efforts will be made to exchange news between the two nations on various topics, including cultural programs.



Additionally, Minister Musa said Malaysia has launched a fact-checking website, similar to Thailand’s anti-fake news center, as part of efforts to combat misinformation and eradicate false news. Thailand is also collaborating with Malaysia’s national news organization, together with social media platforms, in reducing the spread of false news while cultivating the habit of fact-checking among members of the public. (NNT)

































