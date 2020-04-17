Thailand hospitals report drop in number of new COVID-19 patients

Thailand reported 28 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 2,700 with one more death, raising the toll to 47.

Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA), Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said now, the number of coronavirus patients, being treated in hospitals has dropped below 1,000.







The recovery cases rose to 1,689 and 964 patients remain hospitalized.

The new death was an 85-year-old Thai woman, who had close contact with a previous patient and she had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

New cases comprised 28 patients from surveillance and service sectors. They included 16 people in close contact with previous patients.

Other patients in this group included a visitor to crowded places, and four persons working in a crowded place or working closely with foreigners.

Seven cases are under investigation.

Among all coronavirus cases, reported in the country, the most cases or 1,522 were centered in Bangkok and adjacent province of Nonthaburi, followed by 558 in the South, 344 in the central region, 108 in the Northeast and 95 in the North. (TNA)





