Up to 58% off prices of food, drinks and daily necessities at Thailand’s major stores

Thirteen manufacturers and eight major retailers in Thailand will offer essential goods at discounted prices to help customers ease the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.







After talks with the 21 private companies, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit revealed that they all agreed to reduce the prices of goods in six categories; food and beverage, frozen food, condiment, daily necessities, sanitary good and household care.

Discount rate ranging from 5 percent to 58 percent on these merchandises would become available from Friday April 17 until June 30, said Jurin.

Reduced prices of popular and household brands could lead others to follow suit, he added. (TNA)