Land borders reopen Saturday for returning Thai nationals

Thai authorities will reopen land borders for Thai citizens wishing to return from neighboring countries on Saturday after closing border crossings last month.

The closures of border checkpoints as part of the state of emergency and lockdown orders have left many Thais stranded in Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.







Only Thai nationals would be allowed to enter the kingdom under some conditions; obtaining verification from Thai embassies, passing health check and taking 14-day quarantine after their returns, said Pol Col Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of the Immigration Bureau.

The preparation for reopening of 23 border crossings is underway after the Ministry of Interior gave a greenlight this week. Since March 20, border checkpoints have been closed with some exemptions to allow Thai citizens stranded at the border to return.

For foreigners, Pol Col Cherngron said only diplomats or work permit holders would be allowed to reenter the kingdom. (TNA)





