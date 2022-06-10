Thailand holds ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ in Phuket and Krabi on 2 weekends

The ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ will take place this month in two of Southern Thailand’s most beautiful destinations – Phuket from 17-19 June, and Krabi from 24-26 June.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for the Domestic Marketing, said, “The Rock on the Beach Music Festival is an activity under the Thailand Festival Experience project and with the concept of Thailand’s 6F, 4M soft-power foundations – namely Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, Fight, Friendship, Music, Museum, Master, and Meta. And, in line with the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters”, the event is aimed at increasing the number of quality tourists to Thailand, and creating a different experience for both Thai and foreign tourists to enjoy.”







Conceptualised as the “Festival of Ultimate Happiness in the Andaman”, the event will take place in Phuket from 17 to 19 June, 2022, from 15.00-22.00 Hrs. at the Dolphin Park on Patong Beach. There will be beachfront concerts by well-known artists, such as Vi Violet, Ink Waranthon and The Parkinson band, as well as a special highlight of a flyboard show, and a variety of kite displays.





Moving to Krabi from 24 to 26 June, 2022, the event will take from 15.00-22.00 Hrs. at the Tacola Yacht Marina. Beachside concerts will be performed by well-known artists, including ETC., TWOPEE and Ben Chalatit, along with a special highlight of a dazzling drone display and choreographing drones into various letters and forms.

Both venues will also feature local dance performances, such as ‘Baba Nyonya’ or Peranakan dance, and Tari Kipas dance, a contemporary puppet show and contemporary Nora dance, as well as DIY activities like local batik souvenir painting. Local food and products from community enterprises in Phuket and Krabi will be on sale, and festival-goers will have the chance to taste famous dishes from both destinations.

TAT is also cooperating with the tourism business operators in Phuket and Krabi, including travel agencies, hotels and restaurants to offer 3,000 coupons, each worth 200 Baht, which tourists can use at the event for discounts on food and local products at the event.



“Promising to be an exciting festival occasion with plenty of live music by various artists and delicious food to enjoy in a beautiful beach setting, some 2,500 Thai and foreign tourists are expected to attend the Rock on the Beach Music Festival each day, totaling at least 15,000 tourists across the entire event. This will help drive the Thai tourism strategy of creating valuable experiences with a mind to sustainable tourism and sustainable income distribution throughout the local community and overall economy of the country,” Ms. Thapanee added.

The Rock on Beach Music Festival will take place under the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) public health and sanitation measures in the form of a COVID-Free Event. Festival-goers are kindly asked to abide by the public health guidelines at all times.

For more information, contact the TAT Phuket Office on Tel: +66 (0) 7621 1036, TAT Krabi Office on Tel: +66 (0) 7562 2163, or 1672 Travel Buddy. (TAT)

































