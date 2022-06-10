Thailand introduces ‘SMILES’ strategy as tourism returns to normal

Thailand’s tourism will soon return to normal, thanks to the government’s relaxation of travel restrictions, as well as the implementation of numerous tourism marketing measures.

The Prime Minister recently introduced the ‘SMILES’ strategy at the Thailand Tourist Congress 2022 to help sustainably enhance the country’s tourism industry and ensure that it can adapt to the changing world in all aspects.







S – Sustainability in all aspects

M – Manpower: Bringing the tourism workforce’s skills up to international standards

I – Inclusive economy: Ensuring all sectors of economy to be included in the tourism industry

L – Localisation: Promoting the uniqueness of communities as tourist attractions

E – Ecosystems: Promoting eco-tourism and the local environment

S – Social innovation: Promoting and sustaining the tourism business to be consistent with changing environmental conditions (PRD)

































