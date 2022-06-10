Thailand activates network of air quality sensors at 1,200 locations

The Energy Ministry and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) activated the “Sensor for All” network of air quality sensors at about 1,200 locations nationwide to check air quality in real time and support proactive solutions to air pollution.

EGAT governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said EGAT already installed air quality sensors at 500 locations nationwide and also exchanged air quality data with the Pollution Control Department via the Air4Thai app and with Chiang Mai University through the Dustboy app.







The “Sensor for All” networking created a pool of air quality data from about 1,200 locations throughout the country.

The collaboration results in real-time air quality reports via the sensorforall.com website, the Sensor for All application and nationwide air quality monitors. General people can use the data to plan their everyday life and organizations can base their anti-dust solutions on the data. (TNA)

































