No adverse side-effects reported among youth receiving Pfizer jabs in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control said there has yet to be any official report of adverse side-effects following COVID-19 vaccination in youth with the Pfizer vaccine, while urging younger people not to believe fake news circulating online.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has provided an update on the national inoculation campaign, particularly on the progress of vaccine rollout for younger people.







Thai health authorities earlier this month launched the vaccination drive among adolescents aged 12-18 years old, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being the only available vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for this age group.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, DDC’s Director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said 499,046 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered so far for this age group, with schools serving as vaccination clinics.







He said there have so far been no reports of any concerning events following vaccination with the Pfizer jab among younger people in Thailand, adding that other cases reported occurred before the mass vaccination campaign for young people.

Dr Chawetsan has urged younger people not to believe in fake or misleading information circulating on social media, and instead find information from reliable sources.







Thailand’s vaccination board is expected to soon consider the second dose guideline for younger and teenage boys eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which is now being postponed while officials investigate the frequency of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect after vaccination among young male recipients.

The final decision of the second dose guideline is expected to be issued before 25 October, which is the recommended date for the second dose for those receiving their first jabs on 4 October. (NNT)





























