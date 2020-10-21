Thailand highlights traditional dress theme for Loy Krathong Oct 31

The Ministry of Culture and partner organizations will hold an event on the 31st of October, to celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival and is inviting Thai people to wear Thai traditional clothes to represent the beauty of Thai culture.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The event will be held with new normal procedures being observed, in order to prevent the virus spreading.

By holding the event in a large and open area and with screening checkpoints, the ministry can ensure the safety of the attendance.



Loading…

The event organizer will also raise the safety of transport by establishing a center that is responsible for marine traffic. The center will deploy officers at the piers to facilitate the passengers and prevent accidents due to busy marine traffic. The event will also prohibit fireworks or any source of fire such as floating lanterns as they might cause fires in the community.

The event will be held randomly at 10 piers around Bangkok; for more information please contact the Ministry of Culture’s hotline 1765. (NNT)











