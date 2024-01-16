Thailand heightens domestic boarding pass and identity verification rules

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to advise non-Thai passengers travelling on domestic flights in Thailand that they must adhere to the rules on boarding pass and identity verification process announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), effective from 16 January 2024.

CAAT has heightened the rules which require the passenger’s name on the boarding pass to exactly match the passenger’s government-issued identification documents.







The boarding pass can be in a form of:

A paper boarding pass issued either at an airline’s check-in counter, self-service kiosks, or via the airline’s check-in website.

A PDF file issued and sent to passengers by the airline and can be shown via a mobile phone or other electronic devices.

An e-boarding pass that can be shown via the airline’s mobile application or application wallet, or an e-mail sent by the airline.







A boarding pass that is screen-captured from a mobile phone or other electronic devices is not applicable. This is except for when a passenger validation system or a boarding pass barcode reader, or a boarding pass scanner is applied at the airport.

Along with the boarding pass, non-Thai passengers travelling on domestic flights are required to present a government-issued identification document.







In normal circumstances, non-Thai passengers must present their boarding pass along with one of the following documents:

Original passport issued by the state of the nationality of passport holder.

Original UN Laissez-Passer.

Original travel document for refugees and people seeking asylum issued by the United Nations or by the government of issuing countries.

In case of lost passport or identification documents, non-Thai passengers must provide one of the following documents:

Original emergency passport or emergency travel certificate.

Original non-Thai ID Card issued by Department of Provincial Administration of Thailand.

Original driving license issued by Department of Land Transport of Thailand.

TAT wishes all visitors a safe journey and a relaxing holiday in Thailand. (TAT)































