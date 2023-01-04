Thailand has sufficient medical supplies and personnel to handle potential cases, says Anutin

The Ministry of Public Health has reaffirmed its confidence in Thailand’s medical system, as well as its ability to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as the kingdom prepares to welcome an influx of Chinese tourists.

It further noted that Thailand has already demonstrated its ability to control COVID infections and prevent death better than many other countries.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also assured that the nation has sufficient medical supplies and personnel to handle potential cases.

The minister was referring to China’s plan to lift its travel restrictions from this Sunday onwards, allowing its citizens to freely visit other nations. However, the move also sparked concerns among some nations over the possibility of facing new COVID waves.







China is currently dealing with an increasing number of domestic COVID cases. Several nations have imposed strict entry requirements for Chinese tourists in order to prevent possible outbreaks.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the kingdom is expected to welcome at least 300,000 Chinese visitors during the first quarter of 2023 once the travel restriction is lifted. Thailand currently does not impose any entry requirements for Chinese travelers.







The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile recently held a meeting of relevant health agencies to discuss the matter. Attendees reviewed information from the international community on addressing COVID-19 in the post pandemic era, while also making adjustments to their existing plans in the interest of public safety and confidence. (NNT)























