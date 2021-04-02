Thailand has plans to evacuate its citizens from Myanmar if necessary

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has prepared a plan to evacuate Thais from Myanmar if the situation warrants it. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked closely with Thai officials in Myanmar, and preparations have already been made if the move becomes necessary.







Meanwhile, Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) chief ACM Airbull Suttiwan has instructed Wing 6 squadron to prepare aircraft to pick up Thais from Myanmar if the situation worsens and the Thai government makes a decision for an evacuation.













