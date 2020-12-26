Thailand has highly experienced health officials, safe quarantine facilities to control new spread

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 81 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 including 37 locally infected patients and 35 migrant workers.

Announcing the update, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said total cases rose to 5,910. Of them, 4,137 recovered and 1,713 were at hospitals. The death toll still stood at 60.







COVID-19 from Samut Sakhon province spread to many provinces and most patients were in working age and lost the sense of smell, he said.

Dr Taweesilp also said that people in Samut Sakhon could rest assured that a field hospital in the province would not pose a COVID spread threat because health officials were highly experienced in disease control at such facilities including quarantine facilities.





Officials had long operated quarantine facilities without a COVID-19 spread problem, he said.

On Friday, residents near the Samut Sakhon Campus of Thailand National Sports University expressed their disagreement with the establishment of a field hospital in the campus for fearing the spread of COVID-19. (TNA)













