Myanmar Ambassador gives moral support and aid to migrant workers in Samut Sakhon

Myanmar ambassador to Thailand Myo Myint Than visited Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province to boost their morale while local officials were speeding up Covid-19 tests.

The ambassador and deputy Samut Sakhon governor Surasak Polyangsong visited the Central Shrimp Market in Muang district. There the ambassador handed consumer products including cooking oil and salt to Myanmar workers.









He told his compatriots that he had just met the Samut Sakhon governor who said that the Thai government would take good care of Myanmar workers. As well the Myanmar embassy was ready to fully help Myanmar workers, the ambassador said.

The Samut Sakhon governor said officials were conducting rapid tests with blood samples instead of swabs in order to quickly cover all at-risk Thai people and migrants. Results from rapid tests are known in 30 minutes. (TNA)













