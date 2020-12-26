Thai Police admit migrant-smuggling networks run through east and west borders

A deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office admitted that migrant-smuggling networks existed and police were investigating their illicit business.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said human-smuggling mainly happened through the border in Kanchanaburi, Chiang Rai, Tak, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.



Police were gathering evidence but existing information had not determined if any government officials were involved, he said.

Police were strictly guarding the border at natural crossing points, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, set up a special committee to unmask human-smuggling networks.

Police were also supporting the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration in blocking the transport of migrant workers out of COVID-19 control areas including Samut Sakhon province that is the maximum control zone. (TNA)















