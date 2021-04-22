Thailand has enough beds for Covid-19 patients

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) said data showed there were enough beds for all COVID-19 patients but the problem was caused by a process that involved many parties.







NHSO Secretary-General Jadej Thammatacharee said the NHSO was trying to solve the problem by helping coordinate three main health hotlines to find beds for COVID-19 patients as soon as possible.







He suggested that patients with mild symptoms stay in quarantine at home while waiting for beds.



They will be called every six hours to follow up on their symptoms and will be taken to the hospital immediately if the symptoms get worse. (NNT)





















