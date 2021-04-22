Thailand continues with Covid-19 vaccinations after reports of adverse side-effects

- Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an increase in the capability of Covid-19 hotlines after people complained about not being able get through
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases at 1,470)
- Medical experts confirms there are no plans to suspend use of the Covid-19 vaccine after adverse side-effects were reported in 7 recipients. 6 of them were medical staff in the eastern province of Rayong, who developed “stroke-like” conditions after receiving the first dose of the CoronaVac jab from Sinovac Biotech
- Thai Stop Covid Plus, a risk assessment application, has been launched for private sectors venues such as offices to be able to assess their risk
- As the online system of the Immigration Department is under maintenance, foreign nationals who have to report their residents every three months to immigration department are advised to do so by mail or in person for the time being
- Face masks are now compulsory outdoors in many provinces including Surat Thani. People not wearing face masks while outdoors in this province are liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under a provincial order effective from Tuesday
- Free taxis to be provided by Rajavithi Hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok. For more information please call 096-771-1687
- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has instructed telecom operators to oversee the quality of their network bandwidth to support more users working from home
