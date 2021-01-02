Thailand growing number of infections prompts restaurants ‘take-away and delivery only’

The growing number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand over recent days has prompted the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to conclude the need for nine provinces to impose closures on entertainment venues and for eateries to switch to take-away and delivery only.





The nine provinces are Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkram, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Chonburi and Rayong. They are to minimize contact between people.

All provinces are asked to be proactive in screening travelers from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Chantaburi, Rayong, Bangkok and its vicinity, and to seek out any local infections, especially if there were any large gatherings during the New Year holiday. Migrant workers are asked to restrict travel.









The center’s spokesperson conceded infection numbers may continue to rise over the coming one to two weeks but reminded the community that stopping the rise depends on public cooperation. (NNT)













