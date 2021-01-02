Brit climbs down 6 floors to escape Pattaya condo fire

A British expat escaped his burning Jomtien Beach condominium by climbing over the sixth-floor balcony.

John Christopher, 50, suffered only minor injuries in his high-rise maneuver after fire destroyed his Park Lane Jomtien Resort unit Jan. 1. No other injuries were reported.









Other condos on upper floors suffered smoke and heat damage.

Christopher said he was on the phone with his wife when the fire began in the kitchen and spread quickly. With the front door blocked by flames, he went over the balcony railing and climbed down.



