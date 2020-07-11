Thailand green light for foreign medical and wellness visitors to stimulate economy

Thai people are lenient in protecting themselves from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said a survey on more than 400,000 people in the country found that 80.7% of respondents were serious about the self-protection. The percentage dropped from 85.3% in a previous survey.







The latest survey also showed that failure to use the Thaichana app for check-ins and checkouts to facilitate disease investigation happened to 46.9% of wet markets, 17.1% of department stores and 15.4% of shops at malls.

Of the respondents, 44.5% supported the arrivals of Thai returnees, 45.2% disagreed with ‘travel bubble’ tourism and 69.2% opposed international tourism. Meanwhile, 40.5% were confident that the government would be able to control the second spread of COVID-19.

Dr Taweesin also said a green light for the reception of foreign medical and wellness visitors supported private hospitals but the hospitals had already served such visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic.





The visitors would stimulate the national economy because they would be quarantined for 14 days and could visit local tourist destinations afterwards. About 2,000 selected foreigners would arrive from this month to September. They would not seek major operations and thus would not affect Thai medical resources, Dr Taweesin said.

The CCSA spokesman said security officials and local health volunteers would join forces to stop illegal migrant workers from entering the country and health officials would test more people for possible infection in order to control COVID-19. (TNA)











