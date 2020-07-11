Thai border security intensified amid concerns over possible surge of Covid-19

Thai authorities intensify security measures in areas bordering Myanmar amid concerns over possible surge of COVID-19 infection caused by illegal migrants.







Army troops, police and administrative officers of the border town of Mae Sot, Tak province, inspected security posts along the Meoi River which is a natural borderline.

Despite the border seal-off during the COVID-19 lockdown, there have been reports of illegal entries of Myanmar workers.

As Thailand has found no locally-infected cases of COVID-19 for nearly 50 days, the most likely cause of a second wave of infection has been illegal migrants.

Local authorities have installed CCTV cameras and dispatched patrol units to prevent trespassers.

Thailand has allowed only Thai citizens and certain groups of foreigners to enter the country but they must be screened for coronavirus and quarantined. (TNA)

