Thailand Grand Prix to be held as scheduled in Buri Ram (Mar 20-22)

BANGKOK – Amid fears of coronavirus spreading, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has confirmed that Thailand Grand Prix motorcycling event 2020 will be held as scheduled between March 20 – 22 in the northeastern province of Buri Ram.





The confirmation was made after the SAT discussed with the International Motorcycling Federation and the International Road Racing Teams Association on organizing the event at Chang International Circuit in the province.

Several international sports have either postponed or cancelled after the deadly virus broke out in China and later spread to several countries.

For example, the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be organized this April, has been postponed.

Loading…







