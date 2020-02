Nongprue municipality offered sterilizations and vaccinations for pets at no charge.

The Chonburi Provincial Livestock Office joined Nongprue Deputy Mayor Suwat Ratchathawattanakul at the municipal office Feb. 20 for the first of the veterinary events aimed at solving problems with stray animals and rabies.

Ten vets served up vaccinations and sterilized dogs and cats for free. More free events will be held throughout the year.









