Car bomb rocks Southern Thailand, investigations suggest linked to Tak Bai case

PATTANI, Thailand – A car bomb exploded in Pattani province early on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to two police officers, Oct 24.

The blast occurred around 12.15 a.m. local time near the Panare police station and district office, according to local authorities. The perpetrators had parked a stolen car at the scene and detonated the device remotely.



Initial investigations suggest that this attack was timed to coincide with the impending expiration of the statute of limitations for the Tak Bai case.

The Tak Bai incident, in which 85 Muslim protesters were killed in custody in 2004, remains a highly sensitive issue in southern Thailand, where a decades-long insurgency has simmered in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

Thursday’s bombing is the second car bomb attack in the region in less than a month, highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by Thai authorities.







Meanwhile, three defense volunteers were injured in a roadside bomb attack on Wednesday in Narathiwat province. The incident occurred in Ra-ngae district as the patrol was walking between two villages. The wounded soldiers were taken to a local hospital. (TNA)





































