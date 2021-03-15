Thailand ‘Golf Quarantine’ promoted at Japan Golf Fair 2021

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Tokyo Office recently participated in the Japan Golf Fair 2021, from 12-14 March, in Yokohama to promote golf quarantine in Thailand to Japanese golfers and golf tour operators.



The TAT Tokyo Office in partnership with sales agents in Japan also highlighted a Thailand Golf Quarantine Package, and successfully secured a handful of confirmed bookings plus a number of applications for the Certificate of Entry (COE) to Thailand. In addition, Thailand’s Golf Ambassador, Mr. Ryo Ishikawa, also shared his personal experience on “The Charm of Golfing in Thailand” in an online seminar, which took place on 14 March.







Thailand’s golf quarantine was created in line with the government’s strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures that required golfers to follow a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) from the Thai Department of Health Service Support. These are supervised by a golf course COVID-19 Commander, which is supported by medical staff from a partner hospital who are on standby 24/7.







Golfers must remain in their rooms for the first three days until they receive their first COVID-19 RT-PCR and Coronavirus Antibody tests. Provided that the test results come out negative, quarantined golfers will be allowed to play golf from Day 4, but only within their own group, as well as use resort facilities; such as, fitness centre, spa, and swimming pool as per the quarantine rules, while also following the government’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

In addition, when playing, quarantined golfers are responsible for their own golf equipment. A course Marshall is responsible for making sure all maintain a two-metre social distancing radius when playing. In the event of any SOP violations, the course COVID-19 Commander is empowered to end all golf quarantine activities and report rule breakers to the Thai authorities.

Thailand successfully hosted its first group of international golfers (41 South Koreans and one Japanese) at Artitaya Golf and Resort in Nakhon Nayok. The group arrived in Thailand and entered golf quarantine on 19 February, 2021, have successfully completed their 14-day golf quarantine and have started their journey around the country from 6 March, 2021.

There are currently five golf clubs in Thailand that are government certified to host golf quarantine. These include the Artitaya Golf and Resort in Nakhon Nayok (108-rooms) where the first group stayed, Sawang Resort and Golf Club in Phetchaburi (50 rooms) and three in Kanchanaburi: Mida Golf Club (79 rooms), Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Resort (100 rooms) and Blue Star Golf Course (57 rooms).













