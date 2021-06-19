Thailand gets air, sea and land transport ready for reopening to foreign tourists in 3rd quarter

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is preparing for the reopening of 10 tourist provinces to foreign tourists in the third and fourth quarters of this year, after Phuket reopens to overseas visitors from 1 July, under the Phuket ‘sandbox’ scheme.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said agencies under the ministry, responsible for air, sea and land transport, will be actively involved in this reopening. These agencies include the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Airports of Thailand, the Department of Airports, the Marine Department, the Department of Land Transport, the Department of Rail Transport and State Railway of Thailand.







He said these agencies have been instructed to follow the checklist for disease control readiness, as defined by the Ministry of Public Health, to ensure that foreign visitors are safe during their stay in Thailand. All frontline officials have been told to maintain a service mindset, to create a positive first impression, as well as be prepared for emergency cases.

Mr Saksayam added that, most importantly, agencies are instructed to prioritize he vaccination of 100% of frontline officials against COVID-19, to ensure their safety. (NNT)





































