Thailand-Germany relations strengthened at 78th Session of the UN General Assembly

On 21 September 2023, H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with H.E. Mr. Tobias Lindner, Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting aimed to further strengthen Thailand-Germany relations.

Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in trade, climate action, electronic vehicles and hydrogen technology, defense industry, possible negotiation on Schengen visa exemption for ordinary Thai passports. They also exchanged views on regional developments. (NNT)






































