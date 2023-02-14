‘Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair’ at Impact Muang Thong Thani Feb 22-26

The Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA) and the Gems Jewelry and Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT) have revealed their campaign to promote Thai gems as part of the Kingdom’s soft power during the upcoming “Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2023.”

The event this year will be held at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from February 22 to 26.







Organizers said the festival also aims to elevate Thailand as an international gems and jewelry business hub, while also lifting the industry as one of Thailand’s main economic engines.

They said Thailand is regarded as the “Jewel Capital” for many of its trading partners, adding that recognizing Thai gems as Thailand’s soft power would immensely increase its popularity among tourists and the general public, as well as global citizens.







Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Thailand is an upstream producer and innovator in the gems industry, being able to create jobs for millions of workers. He also said Thai gems and jewelry have an annual export value of 500 billion baht.

The TAT Governor noted that his agency is a proud partner of “Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2023”, believing the event will provide a good opportunity for tourists from all over the world to purchase Thai ornaments of exceptional quality. He added that it would promote the nation as a tourist destination through its soft power.

The Thai gems are expected to generate at least 100 billion baht in export revenue this year. (NNT)



























