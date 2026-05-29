Korean Embassy appoints Thai rapper Milli as Honorary Public Diplomacy Supporter

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand appointed prominent Thai rapper Danupha “Milli” Kanateerakul as an Honorary Public Diplomacy Supporter. The ceremony was hosted by South Korean Ambassador Park Yong-min, who presented the certificate to the young artist.

Ambassador Park Yong-min praised the artist during the ceremony, stating that Milli has played a critical role in promoting Thai and Korean cultures while fostering communication and mutual understanding between the youth of both nations. Milli said she is honored to be selected as an Honorary Public Diplomacy Supporter for the embassy. She committed to using her platform to strengthen cultural exchanges and deepen the historic bilateral connections between Thailand and South Korea through the universal language of music and creative arts. (NNT)

















































