Pattaya to expropriate private land for major Jomtien Beach roadworks

Pattaya plans to expropriate private land to widen two Jomtien Beach roads.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat on May 12 surveyed Soi Chaiyapruek and Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram, which be widened to 24 meters and see new drainage pipes installed and overhead utility wires buried for a total distance of 3.5 kilometers.







There is no estimation of when the massive roadwork project will start, nor its cost. Consultants have not even been hired yet to draft the required transportation, land use and utilities plans.

Pattana did acknowledge, however, that land on each side of the two roads will need to be expropriated in order to widen the thoroughfares to six lanes each way.

Both streets are deemed important entry points to the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, which is being prepared for the Asian Athletics Championships in 2023 and 2025 Southeast Asian Games.































